NPC advance to semi-finals

SANTOSH KAFLE

Sunsari, January 10

Nepal Police Club defeated Province-2 by 46 runs and advanced to the semi-finals of the Manmohan Memorial National One-Day Cricket Tournament here at the Inaruwa grounds today.

With their second win, NPC accumulated four points and topped Group B to make it to the last four at the expense of Province-2 (two) and MMCC Inaruwa (zero). NPC joined Group A winners Tribhuvan Army Club and Group C toppers Province-3 in the semis.

Province-2 invited NPC to take the first strike and bowled them for 183 runs in 48.1 overs before they were packed for 137 runs in 42.2 overs.

Dipendra Singh Airee scored a half century for NPC as only four batsmen were able to contribute in double figures for the departmental side. Airee top scored with 50 off 64 balls hitting five boundaries and two sixes.

Amit Shrestha struck five fours in his 65-ball 37, while Anil Kumar Sah scored runa-ball 19 and Rashid Khan scored 16. Kumar Thapa completed five-wicket haul taking 5-32 from 10 overs but he fell in the losing side, while Rahul Pratap Singh and Bibek Yadav grabbed two wickets each for Province-2.

In reply, Province-2 fell short despite composed half century from Bishal Shusling, who fought the lonely battle scoring 80 off 112 balls with the help of eight boundaries and five sixes.

Hari Shankar Shah (18) and Hasim Ansari (10) were the only two other batsmen who contributed in double figures for Province-2.

Lalit Singh Bhandari and Dipendra Singh Airee shared six wickets between them for the departmental side, while Pawan Sarraf grabbed two. Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi and Sagar Dhakal claimed one wicket each. Airee was named the man of the match for his all-round performance.

On Saturday, Malaysian national team will play against Sudur Paschhim Province in Group D match.

