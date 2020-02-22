NPC in last four

Himalayan News Service

NAWALPUR: Nepal Police Club defeated Bijaya Youth FC of Hetauda 3-1 and advanced to the semi-finals of the fifth Rhino Gold Cup Football Tournament here on Friday.

Nir Kumar Rai, Rabi Paswan and Buddha Bal Tamang scored one goal each for NPC, while Hazmat netted the consolation goal for Bijaya Youth.

Rai opened the scoring for NPC in the fourth minute of the match before Paswan doubled the tally in the 18th minute. Hazmat scored from the spot to pull one back for Bijaya Youth in the second minute of the first-half injury time. Buddha Bal Tamang restored the two-goal cushion for NPC in the 53rd minute. NPC’s Nir Kumar Rai was adjudged the man of the match.

NPC will now face defending champions Chyasal Youth Club for a place in the final. On Saturday, Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club will take on Indreni Ekikrit Bikash Kendra.

A version of this article appears in print on February 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook