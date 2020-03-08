NPC shoot Sahara out, advance to semi-finals

Rup Narayan Dhakal

Pokhara, March 7

Nepal Police Club defeated hosts Sahara Club 4-2 on penalties and advanced to the semi-finals of the 18th Aaha-Rara Gold Cup here at the Pokhara Stadium today.

The first quarter-final match of the tournament was decided in tie-breaker after both the teams were deadlocked at 1-1 in the regulation period and they failed to score in the extra time. NPC will now face the winners of the match between Ruslan Three Star Club and Gangtok Football Club on Wednesday.

Bharat Shah, Soujan Yakkha Rai, Hem Tamang and Suman Subedi converted their shots from spot for NPC, while Sahara goalie Arpan Karki denied Anup Limbu.

Likewise, Ashish Gurung and Ajay Shrestha scored for Sahara, while Tridev Gurung shot wide and NPC custodian Roshan Khadka saved Ulrich Siwei’s attempt. Khadka was later adjudged the man of the match.

After a goalless first half, NPC took lead in the 75th minute when Bharat Shah found the back of the nets. At a time when the match was heading towards the end, substitute Ajay Shrestha levelled the scores for the hosts in the fourth minute of the injury time to push the match to extra time. NPC had a man down in the last minute of the match after skipper Bhola Silwal received the red card but that did no damage to the departmental side.

Earlier, Sahara goalkeeper Arpan Karki made a brilliant save to stop a free kick from NPC striker Nir Kumar Rai in the eighth minute, while he struck against the woodwork in the 39th minute. In between, Sahara’s Anish Pomu Limbu headed inches above the bar in the 24th minute.

The hosts were unlucky in the 64th minute when Sumit Shrestha’s powerful strike rebounded to play off the post.

On Sunday, Jhapa-XI Football Club will take on Budhasubba Gold Cup champions NOC Manang Marshyangdi Club in the second quarter-final match.

A version of this article appears in print on March 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

