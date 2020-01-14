NRT defeat Police; APF hold Chyasal

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 13

New Road Team defeated Nepal Police Club 1-0 for their third win in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here at the Dasharath Stadium today.

Darshan Gurung scored the solitary goal of the match in the second half to hand NRT full three points. After a goalless first half, Gurung found the back of the nets in the 76th minute following a pass from substitute Rajesh Pariyar, who replaced Ashok Thapa in the 63rd minute.

After pulling hamstring in the injury time, Pariyar was substituted by Kritish Ratna Chhunju.

With their third win, NRT accumulated 10 points from six matches but they have only eight in their accounts after deducting two points for finishing at the bottom of the league last year. The All Nepal Football Association had organised the first-ever non-relegation league last year with provision of deducting two and one point from the bottom two teams.

NPC, who faced their second defeat in the league, slipped to seventh on headto-head basis after being tied on eight points with NRT, who climbed to sixth position. NRT midfielder Arik Bista was named the man of the match. NPC almost snatched a point from NRT in the third minute of the injury time when Anjan Rai charged down from outside the penalty box but his brilliant shot struck against the cross bar. Two minutes earlier, NRT goalkeeper Ajit Prajapati had saved Suman Subedi’s header.

Earlier, NPC goalie Shatrudhan Kumar Chaudhary denied NRT’s Prakash Budhathoki in seventh minute in a notable move of the first half. Apart from two chances in the injury time for NPC, skipper Jumanu Rai came close to scoring in the 65th minute but NRT custodian Prajapati saved his attempt.

At the other end, NPC custodian Chaudhary stood firm and saved his team from conceding on as many as four occasions. Rajesh Pariyar had a free kick denied by Chaudhary in the 67th minute, while the custodian saved Jordan Ndemba’s close-range header four minutes later. Pariyar had another shot saved by Chaudhary in the 79th minute before Ndemba saw his right-footed shot blocked by the goalkeeper.

Another match between Chyasal Youth Club and Nepal APF Club ended in a goalless draw. APF goalkeeper Amrit Kumar Chaudhary saved his team from going down with a fine save to deny Chyasal skipper Santosh Shahukhala in the 89th minute. Chyasal had a penalty appeal turned down in the second minute of the injury time after Taiga Nagamura was brought down inside the box.

With their third draw of the league, Chyasal are at the 10th position with six points, while APF accumulated five points from six matches.

APF are are the 11th position ahead of NIBL Friends Club (five), Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club (four) and Saraswoti Youth Club (one).

Tribhuvan Army Club will take on Sankata Club in the last match of the sixth round and the departmental side can reclaim the lead with a win. TAC are at the second position with 12 points, while Machhindra Football Club lead the standing with 13. Defending champions Manang Marshyangdi Club are third with 12 points, two more than fourth-placed Ruslan Three Star Club.

Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club are fifth with nine points, while sankata and Brigade Boys Club have seven each.

A version of this article appears in print on January 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

