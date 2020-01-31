NRT, Friends record victories

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 30

Substitute Rajesh Pariyar scored a brace as New Road Team defeated Brigade Boys Club 2-0 in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here at the Dasharath Stadium today.

Pariyar, who replaced Krishan Kumar in the 22nd minute, scored on either half to hand NRT their fifth victory of the league. Pariyar opened the scoring in the 32nd minute when he found the back of the nets with a spectacular goal following a pass from Darshan Gurung. Pariyar doubled the lead in the 52nd minute after he brilliantly controlled a pass from Shyam Babu Kyapchhali before firing home. With the win, NRT moved to fourth with 15 points, while BBC remained at the 11th position with eight points.

Earlier, Bijay Gurung came close to scoring for BBC in the 15th minute but his shot from tight angle was well saved by NRT goalkeeper Ajit Prajapati.

At the other end, BBC custodian Bishal Sunar pushed Jordan Jr Ndemba Owona’s shot to the corner in the 23rd minute. BBC skipper Anil Gurung shot over the bar in the 25th minute, while NRT’s Shyam Babu Kyapchhali saw his attempt saved by goalie Sunar in the 43rd minute. Bijay Gurung came close to levelling the scores in the first half injury time but he narrowly missed the target.

BBC earned a penalty for a hand ball but skipper Gurung wasted the chance to reduce the deficit after NRT goalkeeper Ajit Prajapati made a brilliant dive to his left to save the spot kick. NRT’s Shyam Babu Kyapchhali was named the Kelme man of the match.

In another match, Uttam Rai scored the solitary goal of the match deep into the second half as NIBL Friends Club edged past Chyasal Youth Club 1-0. After a goalless first half, Rai found the back of the nets in rebound after Chyasal goalkeeper Alan Neupane blocked Bishwo Adhikari’s free kick in the 84th minute.

Santosh Shahukhala almost levelled the scores in the third minute of the injury time with a well taken free kick but Friends goalkeeper Dev Limbu ensured his side’s victory with a finger-tip save. Friends’ goalscorer Uttam Rai won the Kelme man-of-the-match award. With the win, Friends accumulated 11 points and moved up to ninth position, while Chyasal slipped to 10th place with nine points.

After the completion of the ninth round, Tribhuvan Army Club are at the top with 20 points, one more than second-placed San Miguel Machhindra FC and third-placed defending champions NOC Manang Marshyangdi Club, who are separated by the number of cards accumulated after being tied on points, goal difference and goals scored.

NRT are fourth with 14 points, while Ruslan Three Star Club and Nepal Police Club have 12 each. Likewise, Saraswoti Youth Club are at the bottom of the 14-team table with four points, while Nepal APF Club have five.

A version of this article appears in print on January 31, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook