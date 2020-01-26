NRT hold Army to goalless draw; Sankata beat Friends

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 25

New Road Team held Tribhuvan Army Club to a goalless draw, while Sankata defeated NIBL Friends Club 1-0 in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here today.

TAC reclaimed the lead following the draw but they missed a chance to restore three-point lead over Defending champions Manang Marshyangdi Club and Machhindra Football Club. After the completion of the eighth round, TAC accumulated 17 points, while MMC and Machhindra have 16 each.

TAC striker Nawayug Shrestha made a powerful strike in the fourth minute but his shot went inches wide, while skipper Bharat Khawas had his header saved by NRT goalkeeper Ajit Prajapati in the 15th minute. Moments later, TAC striker George Prince Karki forced another save from Prajapti.

NRT’s Darshan Gurung wasted a chance in the 17th minute, while Karki missed another opportunity for TAC in the next minute. After the break, Khawas muffed up a chance in the 63rd minute, while Nawayug Shrestha headed wide following a cross from Yuddha Shahi. Prajapti stood firm to save a twin attack from TAC in the 85th minute.

NRT were reduced to 10 men in the injury time after Junior Onguene Nikengue collected second yellow card of the match for a dangerous tackle on Yuddha Shahi. NRT goalkeeper Prajapati made a brilliant diving save to deny Satosh Shrestha in the resulting free kick.

With the draw, NRT accumulated 12 points and they are tied with Sankata and Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club. Friends have eight points from as many matches and are at the 11th place in 14- team table.

In another match, Ajayi Martins scored the solitary goal as Sankata recorded their third victory of the league.

Martins found the back of the nets with a header following a free kick from Subash Gurung in the 64th minute.

Earlier, Martins wasted a chance in the 24th minute, while Wanger headed wide on a Bishwa Adhikari’s free kick six minutes later as Friends missed a chance to take the lead.

Sankata’s Karna Limbu tried a backheel attempt in the 47th minute but he ended up with a high shot, while his teammate Laxman Ruchal’s shot from 25 yards out sailed inches over the cross bar in the 55th minute.

A version of this article appears in print on January 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

