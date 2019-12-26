NRT, Machhindra win

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 25

New Road Team and Machhindra Football Club registered victories in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here today.

NRT defeated Chyasal Youth Club 2-1at the Dasharath Stadium riding on goals from Junior Onguene Nikengue and Darshan Gurung. Amir Shrestha scored the consolation goal for Chyasal.

Nikengue opened the scoring for NRT in the 23rd minute after he slammed home from six-yard box following a pass from Arik Bista after Ashok Thapa took a quick corner. Chyasal goalkeeper Alan Neupane had made a brilliant save to deny Prakash Budhathoki forcing a corner but he was not able to stop Nikengue from scoring the goal.

NRT doubled the lead in the 83rd minute, thanks to spectacular goal from Gurung, who received the ball in the midfield area and dodged as many as four defenders before unleashing the unstoppable shot past Chyasal goalkeeper Neupane.

Amir Shrestha reduced the deficit in the fifth minute of the injury time and the goal came too late for them to bring them into the match. Both NRT and Chyasal have four points each although the former registered their second victory.

CYC, who faced their first defeat, had defeated Sankata in the first match before playing a draw against Machhindra.

NRT, who had defeated Saraswoti Youth Club 2-0 in the first match before facing a 1-0 loss at the hands of Sankata, began the season with minus two points after they had finished at the bottom in the previous edition.

In another match, Machhindra Football Club defeated NIBL Friends Club 3-0. Peter Segun opened the scoring in the 28th minute in rebound after Friends goalkeeper Dev Limbu blocked Rejin Dhimal’s shot.

Somide Oluwawunmi Adelaja doubled the tally in the 51st minute following a back pass from skipper Biraj Maharjan and Rejin Subba sealed the victory in the 85th minute when he scored in rebound after Friends defender blocked Somide’s attempt.

With their second win and a draw, Machhindra accumulated six points after they were slammed a penalty of one point as the second last team in the previous edition of the league which did not have the provision of relegation. Friends are ye to open their account after facing the third straight defeat.

A version of this article appears in print on December 26, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook