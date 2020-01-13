NRT stun Nepal Police Club; Chyasal and APF share points

THT Online

KATHMANDU: New Road Team (NRT) romped to 1-0 victory over Nepal Police Club (NPC) during the ongoing Qatar Airways Martyr’s Memorial ‘A” Division League held in Kathmandu, on Monday.

Likewise, in another fixture played at the same stadium in the capital today, Chyasal Youth Club (CYC) held Nepal Armed Police Force Club (NAPF) to a goalless draw and shared points each.

NRT’s striker Darshan Gurung chested down Rajesh Pariyar long punt inside the penalty area and sweetly struck into the far corner giving his team a deserved lead in the 76th minute of the second half.

Both the teams created numerous goal-scoring opportunities but ended the first half in a goalless stalemate. Later, NRT’s Arik Bista was adjudged man-of-the-match for his overall performance in the team’s victory and collected Rs 10,000 in cash and trophy.

With this victory, NRT have climbed to sixth position one above NPC in the 14-team points table.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook