NYC stun Bansbari; PSC hold Jhamsikhel

Himalayan News Service

Lalitpur, March 15

Nayabasti Youth Club stunned Around The Himalayas Bansbari Club 1-0 in the Martyrs Memorial B Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds on Sunday.

Sajan Rai scored the solitary goal of the match moments before the final whistle.

At a time when the match was heading towards a tame draw, Rai found the back of the nets in the second minute of the injury time to end Bansbari’s four match winning run.

With their third win, Nayabasti climbed to fourth with eight points, while Bansbari remained at the second position with 11 points.

Nayabasti and Bansbari had a point each deducted for finishing as the bottom two teams in the non-relegation league last year.

In the day’s another match, Pulchowk Sports Club and Jhamsikhel Youth Club played a 1-1 draw. After a goalless first half, Akash Rana put Pulchowk ahead in the 73rd minute, while Madan Syangtan scored the equaliser for Jhamsikhel in the 85th minute. Jhamsikhel accumulated five points, while Pulchowk opened their account with the point.

A version of this article appears in print on March 16, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook