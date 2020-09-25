NZ govt gives all clear for Pakistan, West Indies to tour

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s government has given the go ahead for the Pakistan and West Indies teams to tour the country later this year and in early 2021, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Friday.
New Zealand has been one of the world’s most successful nations at containing the new coronavirus and the country’s borders remain closed to almost all visitors.
NZC has nevertheless promised a bumper home summer of international cricket, including test matches against Pakistan and West Indies.
“New Zealand Cricket has received government approval to proceed with plans to host international touring sides this summer … beginning with the West Indies and Pakistan’s men’s teams in November, December and January,” NZC said in a statement.
“A press conference to announce the details of the upcoming summer’s international … schedule will be held early next week.”
NZC is also hoping to host Bangladesh in limited overs internationals as well as the Australian women’s team in February when New Zealand would have been staging the now postponed 50-overs World Cup.
Officials said last month they would be looking at the biosecurity ‘bubble’ model used by England to host recent test series against the West Indies and Pakistan.
New Zealand Minister of Sport Grant Robertson said Netball New Zealand had also been given permission to resume hosting international matches but that all incoming teams would be subject to strict protocols.
“Getting teams into managed isolation and allowing them to train and be competitive has not been an easy task,” he said.
“While sports teams will be operating within a bubble, safety will be ensured through the provision of normal infection prevention control mechanisms like physical separation, normal hygiene practices and PPE.
“Training facilities will also be secure, safe and isolated.”
New Zealand will also host Australia in two Bledisloe Cup rugby internationals in Wellington and Auckland next month.
DHADING: Landslides have occurred at different places along the Prithvi Highway due to incessant rain that has continued since Tuesday night. The vehicular movement along the highway has come to halt since the rain-triggered landslides have obstructed the road at more than 15 places including Hug Read More...
UNITED NATIONS: World leaders gathering remotely Wednesday criticized a haphazard global response to a microscopic virus that has unleashed economic havoc and taken nearly 1 million lives in its march across the globe. In the words of Kazakhstan’s president, it was “a critical collapse of global Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Government of India has provided NPR 1.54 billion to Nepal Government further fulfilling commitment towards post-earthquake reconstruction assistance. Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Nepal Namgya Khampa, handed over cheques amounting to NPR 1.54 billion to Sishir K Read More...
POKHARA: Four people who went missing in the landslide in Waling Municipality, Syangja have been found dead. The deceased are Bikram Nepali (14), Binita Nepali (19), Kuldeep Nepali (21) and a six-month infant , informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajendra Babu Regmi of Provincial Pol Read More...
BARA: Police on Wednesday arrested two persons in possession of a huge cache of counterfeit currency near Basbariya canal in Simraungadh Municipality-9 of Bara district. Bara District Police Office (DPO) identified the arrestees as Baliram Chaudhary (23) of Sighasani in Baragahi Rural Municip Read More...
LONDON: England and Wales launch a COVID-19 smartphone app on Thursday, allowing users to trace contacts, check the local level of risk and record visits to venues such as pubs, four months after the technology was promised to the public. The NHS COVID-19 app comes as Britain braces for a second wa Read More...
At least 31,883,444 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 975,065 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 25 The holy book of 'Pragya Paramita' (Perfection of Wisdom) being inscribed in golden letters by guthi members for its preservation at the Golden Temple in Lalitpur on September 24, 2020. Thursday. The holy book contains transcriptions of Buddhist scriptures and is rewritten Read More...