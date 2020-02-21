Oasis beat Baluwatar

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 20

Oasis Cricket Academy defeated Baluwatar Cricket Club by an innings and 10 runs in the Orchid College second Himalaya Cricket League here at the Mulpani grounds today.

In the second match of the two-day tournament, Oasis bowled Baluwatar out for 172 runs in their second innings.

Earlier, Oasis scored 447-7 in their allotted 60 overs in reply to Baluwatar’s first innings total of 265-9.

Nabin Tamang top scored for Baluwatar in the second innings with 68 off 103 balls that included nine boundaries and a six, while Pujan Gurung scored 23 and first innings centurion Dinesh Jung Budhamagar and Sagar Thapa contributed 20 runs each. Sachin Sharma was the pick of the Oasis bowlers taking 5-61 and he was ably supported by Sumit Shrestha, who grabbed 3-11.

Earlier, resuming the day at 364-4, Oasis raced to 447-7.

Sachin Sharma could add just one run to his overnight score of 117 runs, while Sumit Shrestha scored a quick fire 107 not out off 77 balls that included 18 boundaries. Sagar Bhandari remained unbeaten on 15-ball 39 hitting four boundaries and three sixes.

Suresh Basnet took 3-90 for Baluwatar, while Nabin Tamang grabbed 2-117 and Rajan GC pocketed one wicket.

On the first day, Baluwatar declared their first innings at 265-9 riding on 128 from Dinesh Jung Budhamagar.

Sworup Shrestha took 5-58 and man-of-the-match Sachin Sharma claimed 2-71 in the first innings.

A total of six teams are taking part in the tournament organised by Wai Wai Great Himalaya Cricket Academy.

The organisers GHCA defeated Himalaya Cricket Academy by seven wickets in the first match.

