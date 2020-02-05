Oli wins AIPS award

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal Sports Journalists Forum General Secretary Prajwal Oli won the Best Column Writing award under the AIPS Sports Media Award in Budapest, Hungary on Monday.

Oli finished ahead of journalists from Brazil and Spain to claimed the award along with cash purse of $8,000. According to the International Sports Press Association (AIPS), the top three journalists were selected from among 80 applicants in the category.

Oli thanked the NSJF, its executive committee and the sports fraternity after receiving the award. “I am stunned right now and have no words to express my happiness,” said Oli.

“This award is a proof that the Nepali journalists are no less than their colleagues in the world,” he added. The second edition of the Award was held on the sidelines of the AIPS Congress.

