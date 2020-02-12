Oman outplay USA for fourth straight victory

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 11

Aqib Ilyas and skipper Zeeshan Maqsood hit centuries as Oman defeated the United States of America by 92 runs in the Nepal Tri-Nation Series under the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 here at the TU Stadium today.

Invited to take the strike, Oman posted 276-6 in 50 overs before the USA were packed for 184 with 65 balls to spare. With their fourth consecutive win, Oman moved to the top of the table with 16 points, while the USA — who faced third defeat in Kathmandu — slipped to second with 12 points.

Scotland are at the third place with nine points from eight matches in the seven-team table, followed by Namibia (eight) and the UAE (seven). Nepal, who registered their maiden One Day International victory beating the USA by 35 runs on February 6, have two points from three matches, while Papua New Guinea are yet to open their accounts. Each team will play 36 ODI matches in the threeyear cycle and top three will advance to the World Cup qualifiers.

The USA had early success after they sent Oman openers Khawar Ali (10) and Jatinder Singh (nine) back to the pavilion with just 31 runs on the board.

Ilyas and Maqsood then shared a 206-run partnership for the third wicket to take the match away from USA. Skipper Maqsood top scored with run-a-ball 109 hitting 10 boundaries ad four sixes, while Ilyas recorded second consecutive century scoring 123-ball 105 that included 11 fours and a six. Ilyas had scored his maiden century in Oman’s eight-wicket victory against Nepal on Sunday.

Saurabh Netravalkar and Juan Theron took three wicket each for the USA. In reply, Nisarg Patel top scored for the USA with a quick fire 52 off 36 balls that included four each boundaries and sixes, while Aaron Jones struck three fours in his unbeaten 79-ball 47.

Ian Holland (28), Xavier Marshall (23) and Juan Theron (12) contributed in double figures.

Ilyas returned to take 3-14 from five overs, while Bilal Khan grabbed 3-24. Skipper Maqsood claimed 2-33 and Mohammad Nadeem pocketed one wicket for Oman.

Nepal will play against the USA in the last match of the tri-series on Wednesday.

A version of this article appears in print on February 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

