Oman set 198-run target for Nepal to chase

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Oman has set the target of 198 runs in the opening match of the ICC World Cup Cricket League Two at Tribhuvan University ground in Kirtipur this afternoon. Nepal won the toss and decided to take the field first.

Batting first, Oman scored 197 runs at the loss of nine wickets in full overs. Oman’s shaky start, losing five wickets while scoring just 57 runs, was stablised by Mohammed Nadim and Sandeep Goud with the partnership of 60 runs for the sixth wicket.

Goud was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 33 runs while Nadim was not out with 61 runs (five boundaries and two sixes in 96 balls).

Karan KC was the Pick-of-the-bowler with 9-1-47-4. Sushan Bhari took three wickets while Dipendra Singh chipped in with a single.

However, Sandeep Lamichhane failed to take wicket despite bowling all 10 overs.

The tournament, to continue until February 12, will have six matches and Nepal, Oman and USA will play the triangular series. Each team will play two games.

Nepal will play its second match with the US on February 8 and the third match with Oman on February 9.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook