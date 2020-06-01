On this day: Died June 1, 2002: Hansie Cronje, South African cricketer

DARWIN: All-rounder Hansie Cronje, who died on this day in 2002, flirted with greatness but succumbed to temptation, exposing the dark world of bribery in cricket before his tragic death in a plane crash at the age of 32.
The perennially scowling South African averaged above 36 with the bat both in tests and one-dayers and was more than a handy medium pacer. But it was his inspirational skill as a leader which stood out.
Under the Bloemfontein-born Cronje, South Africa registered series victories against every other major cricketing nation except Australia.
In his 53 tests in charge, the Proteas won 27 and lost only 11 matches, although his hopes of leading South Africa to a World Cup title never materialised.
“Hansie was a great leader,” team mate Gary Kirsten said in his tribute after Cronje’s tragic early death.
“He was an inspiration to me when I first came into the national team and he gave me confidence. It was impossible not to respect him.”
Succeeding Kepler Wessels in the job, Cronje forged a fruitful partnership with Bob Woolmer, a coming together of an uncompromising leader and an innovative coach.
Their chemistry and tough-minded approach to the job was best illustrated in the 1999 World Cup.
In their tournament opener against India, Cronje had to be asked by the match referee to remove an earpiece he wore to communicate with Woolmer. But together they led the side through to the semi-final, where they were eliminated after a tied match against Australia.
Two years before his death, Cronje’s admission that he had taken bribes from an Indian bookmaker to fix matches shook the sport to its foundations.
Delhi Police had been probing an unrelated extortion case when they stumbled upon a tape that eventually led to the unearthing of the scandal.
After initially denying fixing charges, Cronje confessed his role to an inquiry commission in South Africa and was subsequently banned from the game for life.
“In a moment of stupidity and weakness I allowed Satan and the world to dictate terms to me,” Cronje, a devout Christian, said in a confession to a church leader, couching it in Biblical terms.
“The moment I took my eyes off Jesus, my whole world turned dark.”
The lapse of judgment was all the more damaging coming from a charismatic leader who commanded absolute loyalty in his team mates.
The widespread scandal also resulted in life bans for former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin and ex-Pakistan skipper Salim Malik, while several others were implicated.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) subsequently ramped up anti-corruption measures but traces of the scandal continue to haunt the game.
In February, extradited London-based Indian bookmaker Sanjeev Chawla, accused of involvement in an affair eventually nicknamed “Hansiegate”, was taken into police custody in New Delhi. He was granted bail in May but the case continues.
POKHARA: A new-mother has been rescued by a helicopter and taken to Pokhara-based Regional Hospital for treatment on Sunday. Nardita Garbuja of Annapurna Rural Municipality-5 of Myagdi district was airlifted to Western Regional Hospital, Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences following excessive post Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on Covid-19 from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 69,582 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 111,109 Rap Read More...
LONDON: After a near three-month shutdown, elite competitive sport in England can resume from Monday behind closed doors provided strict conditions are met, the government said on Saturday. The first major event is expected to be the 2000 Guineas Stakes horse race at Newmarket on June 6, although Read More...
KATHMANDU: A pregnant woman earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at a health care facility, has been discharged following recovery, confirmed The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Sunday. It has been learnt that the 25-year-old female who was undergoi Read More...
SOFIA: Dimitar Berbatov has backed Bayern Munich to lift the Champions League's trophy for a sixth time this season, saying the German club could have an advantage if the competition resumes after the COVID-19 stoppage due to the Bundesliga's earlier re-start. "Looking at this year’s Cha Read More...
NEW YORK: More than 6.04 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 367,902 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. He Read More...
KATHMANDU: Three months ago, Pujan Manandhar, Founder of Simplyyou.np, a décor producing start-up invested in several expensive pieces of machinery for his company. “It was a plausible step considering that the wedding season was fast approaching while regular orders and inquiries were also in Read More...
KATHMANDU: Veteran actor Jayanendra Chand Thakuri breathed his last on May 31 after battling paralysis for almost nine years, at the age of 80. Thakuri died at at 11:20 am as per his family. The actor was cremated at Pashupati Electric Crematorium the same afternoon, which was attended by his fam Read More...