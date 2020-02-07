Order against ANFA

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the All Nepal Football Association to stop the construction of the women football academy in Rautahat for now.

Reacting to the writ petition filed by advocate Sujit KC, the single bench of justice Purushottam Bhandari issued the interim order to halt the construction works of the academy in Chandrapur Municipality.

Advocate KC has moved the Supreme Court claiming that the academy was being built illegally encroaching government-owned land.

The court has also ordered both the parties to be present for further discussion on Feb 12.

A version of this article appears in print on February 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

