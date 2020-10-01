Ostapenko eyes consistency but faces tricky Pliskova test

PARIS: Jelena Ostapenko is on a mission to regain the form that earned her a maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open in 2017, but the Latvian faces a daunting task in the second round as she takes on second seed Karolina Pliskova on Thursday.
Ostapenko rose as high as number five in the world a year on from her Roland Garros triumph but has struggled on Parisian clay ever since, losing in the first round of the major in the past two years.
She took a step towards getting back on track with a 6-2 6-1 victory over American Madison Brengle in her opener.
“I have to be more confident in my game, more consistent,” the world number 43 told reporters.
“If there’s a consistency in my game, I think I’m going to be a very dangerous player and it’s going to be very, like, not easy to beat me.
“That’s what I’m working on. Sometimes I feel like I play well, and then some matches I don’t. But if I get my consistency back like in 2017 and beginning of 2018, I think I’ll be back in the top 10.”
Pliskova, who came into the tournament after having retired during the final of the Italian Open with lower back and leg issues, battled her way into the second round in Paris with a 6-7(9) 6-2 6-4 win over Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif.
The Czech said after her match that there was plenty of room for improvement in her performances and Ostapenko is aware of the threat her opponent poses.
“I played her many times. I kind of know how she plays. I’m just going to try to enjoy the match and play my game. I know she serves big, but in these conditions I think everything is totally different,” Ostapenko added.
“Anything can happen this year because it’s very different from normal conditions. I’m just going to try to play my game and enjoy it.”
Also in action on Thursday is Pliskova’s twin Kristyna, who meets 11th-seed and 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza. Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin faces Romania’s Ana Bogdan.
Novak Djokovic will resume his quest for a second French Open title when he faces Ricardas Berankis while Greek young gun Stefanos Tsitsipas plays Pablo Cuevas.
Kathmandu, September 28 People queuing without maintaining safe distancing to buy onions at NRs. 60 per kg at the Nepal Food Corporation at Thapathali in Kathmandu on Monday. Photo: Naresh Shrestha/THT Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Security personnel in a search operation found body of a youth who had gone missing in a forest in Chandrapur Municipality-6 of Rautahat district. The Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel found the body partly devoured by a wild animal in Tildhare forest, four kilometres south Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 30 Shilpee Theater performs a symbolic protest street drama on Wednesday in support of Dr Govinda KC, the 63-year-old orthopedic surgeon who is on his fast-unto-death hunger strike at Teaching Hospital, seeking reforms in the medical sector for the 19th time. Photo: Skanda Ga Read More...
KATHMANDU: People who have contracted the common or seasonal cold in the past may be immune to the coronavirus infection, a study suggests. In a study published in the journal mBio, it indicated that the COVID-19 causing SARS-CoV-2 induce memory B cells, which are long-lived immune cells that det Read More...
LONDON: Manchester United earned their second win over Brighton & Hove Albion in five days as they booked a place in the League Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 win at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday. It was much more comfortable for United than Saturday's dramatic last-gasp 3-2 league Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 30 Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court today began hearing in the case filed against Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Vice-chair Bamdev Gautam’s nomination to the National Assembly. Lawyers representing petitioners, Senior Advocate Dinesh Tripathi and Advocate Badri Raj Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 30 Police have nabbed eight persons who were involved in swindling money from people on the pretext of exchanging foreign currency at a rate lower than the market rate. The police came to know about the large scale business of the racketeers and their notorious history fol Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 30 Though various alternatives for conducting the stalled exams have been recommended, the government has failed to take a decision to hold Grade XII examinations. The National Examination Board had suggested the government if holding examinations inside classrooms was not Read More...