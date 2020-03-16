Pakistan postpones cricket games with Bangladesh amid virus

ASSOCIATED PRESS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has postponed next month’s test match and a one-day cricket international against Bangladesh amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh was due to arrive at Karachi on March 29 ahead of a one-dayer on April 1. The test match — the second in the series — had been scheduled to start April 5.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday said it will work together with the Bangladesh Cricket Board “to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment.”

Bangladesh played the first test lat month at Rawalpindi, where Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

The PCB has also postponed its domestic limited-overs tournament — the Pakistan Cup — which was due to start March 25.

The cricketing activities in Pakistan will be halted after Wednesday’s Pakistan Super League Twenty20 final, which will be played at Lahore in an empty stadium.

A number of foreign players competing in the tournament have already left for their homes.

Peshawar Zalmi, which will take on Multan Sultans in the first semifinal on Tuesday, will be without its five foreign players — Tom Banton, Carlos Brathwaite, Liam Dawson, Liam Livingstone and Lewis Gregory.

