Pakistan’s Hafeez to delay retirement if T20 World Cup postponed

LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammed Hafeez says he will delay his retirement if this year’s Twenty20 World Cup is postponed because of the coronavirus crisis.
The 39-year-old former captain planned to end his 17-year international career after the World Cup in November but with hosts Australia labelling the tournament’s schedule as “very high risk” Hafeez is now ready to play on.
“I gave retiring from T20 cricket after the World Cup a lot of thought,” Hafeez said in a video conference.
“I want to retire from T20 cricket after playing a big tournament in which I perform well, and hopefully go out on a winning note.
“This is my plan, and if the World T20 is postponed to November or some later time, that doesn’t mean I won’t play it.”
Hafeez quit tests in late 2018 but remained active in limited-overs cricket and played the 50-overs World Cup in England last year.
He was recalled to the Twenty20 squad for the home series against Bangladesh in January and has also been picked for Pakistan’s tour of England in August-September.
While there have been growing calls for Hafeez to call time on his career, he said he was still good enough for international cricket.
“I’m not going to quit cricket because someone asks me to, just like I never started playing at someone else’s behest,” he said.
“I’ve spent the last 17 years justifying my selection, and I hope I’ll justify my selection again this time. All I’d like to say is – my career, my choice.”
DHADING: At a time when results of rapid diagnostic test (RDT) have been questioned over reliability, as many as twenty four persons in Dhading tested positive for the coronavirus through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method after they were allowed to leave quarantine after testing negative for an Read More...
LONDON: Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he is at a turning point in his career and it will be a difficult decision whether to extend his contract at the London club or not. The Gabon international, whose deal ends in June 2021, has scored 61 goals in 97 appearances since joinin Read More...
RUKUM: The District Court, Rukum today started a trial hearing against 34 persons including the ward-chair charged with killing Navaraj BK, who had gone to Soti in Rukum from Jajarkot to bring his girlfriend home, and five others. After extending the remand twice, police finally filed a murder ca Read More...
POKHARA: A man has been arrested on the charge of raping a 15-year-old girl at a lakeside hotel in Pokhara during the government-imposed nationwide lockdown. Police said that the 32-year-old man took the girl to a lakeside hotel on May 22 and committed the heinous crime by holding her captive the Read More...
Global cases of the novel coronavirus reached over 8 million on Monday, as infections surge in Latin America and the United States and China grapple with fresh outbreaks. The United States still leads the world with the highest number of infections, about 2 million or 25% of all reported case Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 15 Joint General Secretary of Nepali Congress Prakash Sharan Mahat, who heads the party’s COV- ID-19 Monitoring Committee, said today that the federal government’s role in preventing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic was almost nil. He demanded an independent probe int Read More...
Kathmandu, June 15 A probe committee formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs has completed its investigation into the Soti incident where six youths from the Dalit community were killed. The panel found 34 persons directly or indirectly involved in the murder of the youths and recommended life Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 15 All government and non-government offices reopened today after almost three months of closure due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. After the government decision to relax the lockdown in order to reopen the offices, service seekers have started throngin Read More...