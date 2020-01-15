Panbari Volleyball

Himalayan News Service

SUNSARI: Sayapatri Boys Union Club is organising the fifth Panbari Cup Volleyball Tournament in Dharan from January 20.

A total of 10 teams from Province-1 will take part in the tournament, informed the organisers at a press meet on Tuesday. The winning team will receive Rs 75,000 along with a running trophy made of 30- tola silver, while the runners-up will get Rs 41,000.

Likewise, the player of the tournament and best spiker, lifter, defender and coach will also get rewards.

Gorkha Brewery is the main sponsor of the six-day tournament, while Baraha Jewellery and Nishan Saving and Cooperative are the co-sponsors.

