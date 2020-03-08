Parki, Shrestha win Road Race titles

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 7

The 13th South Asian Games gold medal-winning athletes Gopi Chandra Parki and Santoshi Shrestha won the Bir Ganeshman Singh 10k Road Race here today.

Nepal APF Club’s Parki — who won 5,000m gold in SA Games in Kathmandu in December last year — clocked 32 minutes and 01.2 seconds to defend the title in men’s section race, while his teammate Khim Khatri came second in 34 minutes and 35 seconds. Naresh Budha of Karnali Sports Club was third in 34:36.1.

Likewise, the SA Games 10,000m gold medal winner Santoshi Shrestha came home in 39 minutes and 10.98 seconds to beat APF athletes Bindra Shrestha and Phulmati Rana in women’s section race. Bindra was second in 40:11.29, while Rana came third in 40:58.11.

Top three athletes in both sections received Rs 60,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

A total of 302 athletes — 257 men and 45 women — from Nepal, United States of America, Belgium, South Korea and Germany took part in the event.

Nepali Congress leader Prakash Man Singh, Nepal Olympic Committee Vicepresident Sunil Shrestha, General Secretary Nilendra Raj Shrestha and Roots Fashion Managing Director Sanjeev Tuladhar among others handed over the prizes to the winners.

