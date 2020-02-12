Players honoured

Himalayan News Service

DHANGADHI: Sudur Pashchimanchal Academy on Tuesday honoured its six students, who made the country proud in national and international arena, with Pratibha Samman (Talent Awards).

Women cricketers Laxmi Saud, Yashodha Bista and Ishwori Bista, who represented the country in the U-19 level, were felicitated along with youth cricketer Lokesh Bam, karateka Kamal Oli and upcoming singer Kamal Sob.

Economic Affairs and Planning Minister of Sudurpashchim Province Jhapat Bohara and SPA Managing Director Subash Bahadur Shahi felicitated the students during the 21st anniversary of the Academy.

A version of this article appears in print on February 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook