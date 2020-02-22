Players honoured

Himalayan News Service

JHAPA: Jhapa Gold Cup Organising Committee on Friday felicitated coach and six players of the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League champions San Miguel Machhindra Club.

Jhapa Gold Cup Organising Committee President Mahendra Kumar Giri and senior coach Bhagirath Ale handed over Rs 25,000 to coach Prabesh Katuwal, while players Bishal Rai ‘A’, Ygesh Gurung, Devendra Tamang, Biman Prasad Rai, Rejin Subba and Bishal Rai ‘B’ received Rs 15,000 each.

Coach Katuwal and six players are from Jhapa district and some are also the members of the Jhapa-XI Football Club. Machhindra had lifted the maiden league crown beating Tribhuvan Army Club in the last match in Kathmandu last week.

A version of this article appears in print on February 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook