Players honoured

KATHMANDU: National volleyball players Kul Bahadur Thapa and Saraswoti Chaudhary received the Manoranjan Raman Sharma Award here on Monday.

Thapa and Chaudhary, who had bagged the Player of the Year awards from Nepal Volleyball Association earlier this month, were honoured by the awards, established by NVA President Manoranjan Raman Sharma. Both the players received Rs 35,000 each.

NVA President Sharma also honoured the members of the national women’s volleyball team that won the AVC Central Zone Women’s Volleyball Championship held in Bangladesh last year.

NVA President Sharma, Nepal Satellite Telecom President Asmita Sumargi and Chief Executive of Rashtriya Banijya Bank Kiran Kumar Shrestha among others handed over Rs 10,000 each to the team members.

Chaudhary, who is undergoing treatment after being injured during a tournament in Parbat, did not attend the award ceremony.

