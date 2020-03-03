PM Cup Volleyball

NEPALGUNJ: Nepal Police Club and Hongwanji New Diamond Club advanced to the semi-finals of the sixth Prime Minister Cup International Invitational Women’s Volleyball Tournament here on Monday.

NPC recorded a 25-9, 25-15, 25-11 victory over hosts Province-5 to top Group B with two wins. NPC had defeated New Diamond in straight sets on Sunday.

Earlier, New Diamond registered a 25-9, 25-13, 25-11 win against the home side to finish as runners-up in the group. Nepal APF Club and Tribhuvan Army Club have already advanced to the last from the two-team Group A after an Indian team pulled out at the last moment.

On Tuesday, APF will take on New Diamond, while NPC will play against TAC in semi-final matches. The third-place playoff and final matches are slated for Wednesday.

Top two teams will receive Rs 200,000 and Rs 100,000 respectively, while the best player of the tournament will earn Rs 25,000.

A version of this article appears in print on March 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

