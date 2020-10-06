Podoroska becomes first female qualifier in French Open semi-finals

PARIS: Argentine Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier to reach the French Open semi-finals in the women’s singles draw when she downed Ukrainian third seed Elina Svitolina 6-2 6-4 on Tuesday.
The world number 131, on her second appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam, emulates Belgium’s Filip Dewulf, the only qualifier in either of the singles draws since tennis turned professional in 1968 to make it to the last four at Roland Garros, in 1997.
“It’s a little bit difficult for me to speak after the match, thank you everybody for your support, I’m very very happy,” Podoroska said on court Philippe Chatrier.
“We did a very good job with my coaches during quarantine. That’s why I’m here today.”
Svitolina, one of the pre-tournament favourites after winning the Strasbourg International last month, was on the back foot throughout, failing at the last-eight stage for the third time at the claycourt Grand Slam.
Podoroska next faces either Polish teenager Iga Swiatek or another qualifier, Italian Martina Trevisan.
Should Trevisan prevail in her quarter-final, it would ensure a qualifier plays in the final of a Grand Slam for the first time in the Open era.
Since 1968, only Alexandra Stevenson at Wimbledon in 1999 and Christine Dorey at the 1978 Australian Open had made it to the semi-finals at a major prior to Podoroska. Both of them failed to go one step further.
Coming into Tuesday’s match, the 23-year-old Podoroska had won seven matches in a row at Roland Garros, and she kept that momentum going against Svitolina.
The Ukrainian broke her serve in the first game, but then Podoroska turned on the engine and bagged five games in a row to move to 5-1.
Having converted all of her four break points while Svitolina converted only two of six, Podoroska found herself one set up after 37 minutes.
Perfectly mixing power and a gentle touch with drop shots, Podoroska proved too skilful for Svitolina, who looked nothing like the player who reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon and the US Open last year.
Six consecutive games went against serve in the second set until Podoroska held for 5-4 before wrapping it up on Svitolina’s serve on her second match point with a forehand winner.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 5 Hospitals in Kathmandu valley have started facing shortage of intensive care units. With the rise in coronavirus cases in the country the number of people in the need of intensive care units are also on the rise. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 244 p Read More...
BARA, OCTOBER 5 A joint meeting of security chiefs from districts of Nepal and India along the Nepal-India border was held in Kalaiya, Bara, today. The meeting dwelt on various issues and decided to control cross-border crime, maintain peace and security and check smuggling, among others. Read More...
KHOTANG, OCTOBER 5 With the deadline expiring, only 67 per cent work on Diktel Urban Drinking Water and Sanitation Project has been completed in Khotang. Work on the project started on March 28 last year with the target of finishing the project within 18 months. The contract was awarded to Asi Read More...
DHULIKHEL, OCTOBER 5 Local levels in Kavre have made their expense details for coronavirus control and management public recently. Of the thirteen local levels in the district, some have made their expense details till June-July public, while some have made public the expenses on different dat Read More...
Highlights plight of COVID patients told to self-isolate in rented rooms in Kathmandu valley KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 5 The Nepali Congress has slammed the government for its poor handling of the COV- ID-19 pandemic. Joint General Secretary of the party Prakash Sharan Mahat, who heads NC COVI Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA, OCTOBER 5 Nepali Congress lawmakers resorted to vandalism inside the Provincial Assembly of Province 5 over the naming of the provincial capital. Angered by the ruling party’s unilateral attempt to pass the proposal that sought to declare Dang Deukhuri as the province’s per Read More...
DHANGADI, OCTOBER 5 Nepali Army has handed over the trail linking Byas Rural Municipality’s Chhangru and Tinkar village to Darchula district headquarters Khalanga after completing it. NA Sudurpashchim Regional Headquarters Chief Nirmal Kumar Thapa handed over the trail to Sudurpashchim Provi Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported another Covid-19 related death on Tuesday. The 64-year-old male of Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City-3 of Sunsari succumbed to coronavirus infection at 4:20 am today while undergoing treatment at Covid Hospital of th Read More...