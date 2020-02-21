Police outplay Bharatpur

Himalayan News Service

NAWALPUR: Buddha Bal Tamang scored a brace as Nepal Police Club defeated Bharatpur Football Club 3-1 in the fifth Rhino Gold Cup here on Thursday.

Tamang opened the scoring for NPC in the 28th minute, while Rumesh Bartaula levelled the scores for Bharatpur nine minutes later.

Soujan Yakkha restored the NPC lead three minutes into the second half and Tamang netted his second goal of the match in the 82nd minute.

Tej Tamang of NPC was adjudged the man of the match.

A version of this article appears in print on February 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

