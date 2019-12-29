Pradhan elected

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The elective general assembly of Nepal Gymnastics Association on Saturday unanimously elected a 29-member executive committee under Dhruba Bahadur Pradhan.

The elections were held for the first time since the merger of two bodies led by Pradhan and Kishor Bahadur Singh, who remained as the co-chair of the association.

Mukunda Raj Sharma was retained as the general secretary, while Sunil Man Singh got the post of treasurer.

NGA is the 14th association registered at the National Sports Council.

A version of this article appears in print on December 29, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook