Premier League has obligation to lower clubs, says Arteta

LONDON: Premier League clubs have an obligation to protect those further down the English soccer pyramid, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Thursday, the day after top-flight clubs voted against Project Big Picture.
Touted by the American owners of Liverpool and Manchester United, the plan called for the Premier League’s six biggest clubs, plus three long-term members, to have “special voting rights” that would effectively put them in command of the world’s most commercially successful league.
Many Football League (EFL) clubs welcomed the project that promised a 250 million pounds ($322.80 million) rescue fund and Arteta says that whatever the rights and wrongs of the proposals, lower league clubs should be protected.
“I think we have to protect the lower leagues as well, this is our obligation,” Arteta told reporters ahead of his side’s trip to his old club Manchester City on Saturday.
“We want to produce grassroots and opportunities for everybody in this industry. I think it’s fair to assess the situation and find the best possible way to achieve that. This is our responsibility as well.”
Arteta said he believed unity was vital in any decisions regarding a re-structuring of the Premier League.
“I think that’s a massive strength so as much as we can, we can maintain that unity and sustain our way of doing things,” Arteta said. “I think that’s very valuable and the image that we project to the outside world is really, really strong.
“I hope that we can maintain that.”
While Project Big Picture has dominated the agenda this week, Arteta’s main concern is Arsenal’s clash with City who have begun the season in stuttering fashion, taking four points from their first three games.
“They are still producing incredible numbers in everything that they are doing,” Arteta said. “In my opinion, they have been really unlucky with some of the results they got because they should have put games to bed very early in those games, and then the level of efficiency of the opponents when they had half chances have punished them a lot.
“But I haven’t seen any decrease in the level of the way they are playing or in what they are producing game by game.”
Arsenal could hand a debut to new signing Thomas Partey after his arrival from Atletico Madrid.
“Today he will have his first training session, so everything has to come quickly for him,” Arteta said. “We knew that before we signed him that he is fit, he is very willing to start playing. We will see how he goes in the next few days. ($1 = 0.7745 pounds)
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley records 1,403 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday Till date, 1,221,0 Read More...
COVID-19 is an infectious disease. As per legal provisions, everybody has the right to get free diagnosis, treatment for the disease KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 14 The Supreme Court has ordered the government to conduct PCR test of all people who want to undergo the test free of cost. The verdict was Read More...
LISBON: Goals from Bernardo Silva and a brace from Diogo Jota gave Portugal a comfortable 3-0 win over Sweden in the Nations League on Wednesday as the hosts made light of the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo due to a positive COVID-19 test. Ronaldo's only contribution to the game was a pos Read More...
ZAGREB: France stretched their unbeaten run against Croatia to eight games after a late goal by Kylian Mbappe gave the world champions a 2-1 win in their Nations League top-tier Group 3 match on Wednesday. The result left France second in the group on 10 points from four games, behind Po Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 14 The Supreme Court has stayed Public Service Commission’s examination scheduled for October 15 and 16 for the post of information technology expert, stating that if the scheduled examinations were held, the petitioner, who has been infected with COVID-19, won’t be able to Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 14 Laxmi Rayamajhi, a service provider in Sunaulo Parivar Nepal/Marie Stopes Nepal, has been recognised by Bill Gates in Gates Notes. The Blog of Bill Gates’ has covered stories of seven people who have been providing care to the needy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Rayamajhi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Advocate Shailendra Prasad Ambedkar and human rights activist Praveen Kumar Yadav have filed a writ petition against the Public Service Commission seeking repeal of the recent PSC guidelines that bar COVID patients from appearing in PSC exams. The petitioners argued that the PSC’s de Read More...
DAMAULI, OCTOBER 14 Aanbookhaireni Rural Municipality in Tanahun district has set up mediation centres in all its six wards to resolve complaints and cases at the local level. Trained mediators at the centre will facilitate negotiation process for resolving all kinds of minor disputes and scuf Read More...