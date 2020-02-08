Province-5 claim hockey crown

Himalayan News Service

Biratnagar, February 7

Province-5 won the title of the Girija Prasad Memorial National Hockey Tournament here at the Sahid Rangashala on Friday.

Province-5 defeated defending champions Gandaki Province 5-3 in tie-breaker after both the teams were deadlocked at 1-1 in the regulation period of the final match.

Pitambar Thapa put Gandaki Province ahead in the 37th minute, while Shashi Darlami netted the equaliser one minute before the end to force the penalty shootout.

In tie-breaker, Saru Lama, Manish Gurung, Rohit Lama, Risu Kumar and Shashi Darlami all converted from the spot for Province-5, while only Ganesh Singh Thagunna, Shrawan Kumar and Sumit Kumar Kami scored for Gandaki.

Sagar Acharya and Kisan Bahadur Magar failed to convert their attempts from the spot for Gandaki. Ravi Kant of Province-5 was named the man of the final.

Earlier, Tribhuvan Army Club hammered Sudurpashchim Province 6-0 in the third place playoff match. Roman Ran scored four goals alone, while Narendra Karki and Ram Sah netted one each for the departmental side. Ranjit Raut of TAC was named the man of the match.

Top three teams received Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively. Sumit Kumar Kami of Gandaki was declared the player of the tournament, while his teammate Pitambar Thapa was named the emerging player. Roman Rana of TAC award winners received Rs 5,000 each.

A total of six teams took part in the tournament. Nepali Congress leaders Rajeev Koirala and Nagesh Koirala and former honorary vice-president of All Nepal Football Association Santosh Baniya handed over the prizes to the winners of the tournament organised by Nepal Hockey Association in memory of former Nepali Congress President and Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala.

