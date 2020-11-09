Pucovski strengthens case for call-up with another double ton

SYDNEY: Opening batsman Will Pucovski continued to push his case for inclusion in Australia’s test squad for their series against India next month with his second successive double century in first-class cricket.
The 22-year-old right hander was dismissed for 202 on Monday as Victoria scored 414 for four declared in the first innings of their Sheffield Shield match against Western Australia in Adelaide.
Pucovski scored 255 not out in Victoria’s previous Sheffield Shield game against South Australia.
Former captain Michael Clarke, who scored successive double centuries in a test series against South Africa in 2012 said Pucovski was now forcing the selectors’ hands.
“You have got to pick him. Decision has been made,” Clarke told Sky Sports radio on Monday.
Pucovski has been on the brink of the Australian test side for two years but asked not to be considered for selection last year as he dealt with mental health issues.
Clarke, however, said with the experience around Pucovski with fellow opener David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne at number three and Steve Smith at four, he should be well protected against India.
“He has so much experience around him,” Clarke said.
“He struggled in the past with some mental issues that he has had. He has a lot of support around him at the moment, he feels like he is in a better place.
“The fact that this series is in Australia is a great way to get him into that test team as well.
“He is playing in conditions he is accustomed to and used to.”
The first test against India is scheduled for Dec. 17 in Adelaide.
