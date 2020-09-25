Punjab spinner Bishnoi lauds Kumble influence

Kings XI Punjab spinner Ravi Bishnoi hailed the influence of head coach Anil Kumble after he and fellow wristspinner Murugan Ashwin picked up three wickets each to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.
The Challengers boast batsmen of the calibre of Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers and Aaron Finch but they were bundled out for 109 after Punjab captain KL Rahul’s unbeaten 132 had taken his side to 206 for three wickets in their innings.
Bishnoi, who turned 20 earlier this month, told reporters he had learned a lot from Kumble, the former India captain and leg-spinner who sits third on the list of most successful bowlers with 619 wickets.
“He taught me to keep a calm mind and handle situations during the match with a cool head,” said Bishnoi. “He also asked me to stick to my strength and not try too many things.”
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also picked up a wicket with his off-spin bowling as Bangalore lost seven of their 10 wickets to fall to the slow bowlers.
Bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar’s 30 was the highest score for Bangalore, who were all out in 17 overs.
“We had a long camp before the IPL so the preparation was good. It’s more about mental preparations, skill levels are almost identical at this level,” said Bishnoi.
“The one who is mentally stronger or more brave succeeds. My focus was on not giving away loose deliveries and allow them to attack me.
“We did not go out to bowl thinking we have a target over 200 to defend. Rather we thought we had to defend 180 and the intention was to get them out as soon as we can.”
KATHMANDU: The Government of India has provided NPR 1.54 billion to Nepal Government further fulfilling commitment towards post-earthquake reconstruction assistance. Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Nepal Namgya Khampa, handed over cheques amounting to NPR 1.54 billion to Sishir K Read More...
POKHARA: Four people who went missing in the landslide in Waling Municipality, Syangja have been found dead. The deceased are Bikram Nepali (14), Binita Nepali (19), Kuldeep Nepali (21) and a six-month infant , informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajendra Babu Regmi of Provincial Pol Read More...
BARA: Police on Wednesday arrested two persons in possession of a huge cache of counterfeit currency near Basbariya canal in Simraungadh Municipality-9 of Bara district. Bara District Police Office (DPO) identified the arrestees as Baliram Chaudhary (23) of Sighasani in Baragahi Rural Municip Read More...
LONDON: England and Wales launch a COVID-19 smartphone app on Thursday, allowing users to trace contacts, check the local level of risk and record visits to venues such as pubs, four months after the technology was promised to the public. The NHS COVID-19 app comes as Britain braces for a second wa Read More...
At least 31,883,444 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 975,065 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 25 The holy book of 'Pragya Paramita' (Perfection of Wisdom) being inscribed in golden letters by guthi members for its preservation at the Golden Temple in Lalitpur on September 24, 2020. Thursday. The holy book contains transcriptions of Buddhist scriptures and is rewritten Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally moved to 69,301 as 1,497 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 457 people that had earlier contracted Covid-19 tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 50,411 people have recovered from the diseas Read More...
KATHMANDU: Seventeen more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Thursday. Read Also: Kathmandu valley’s single-day coronavirus tally exceeds 700 again This is the highes Read More...