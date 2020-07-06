Ramos penalty again proves the difference as Real win in Bilbao

BILBAO: Sergio Ramos was once again Real Madrid‘s hero from the penalty spot as his side beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 away from home on Sunday for a seventh consecutive victory which saw them wrap their tentacles ever tighter around the La Liga title.
The hard-fought win took Zinedine Zidane’s side on to 77 points after 34 games, seven clear of second-placed Barca who visit in-form Villarreal later on Sunday.
Ramos had converted a late spot-kick against Getafe in Real‘s last match and the centre back once again showed nerves of steel by firing into the bottom corner in the 73rd minute to score a fifth goal in seven matches.
“I feel most comfortable during moments of the highest tension so I think I’m the ideal person to take on the responsibility at a moment like this,” said match-winner Ramos.
“The only thing I was thinking about when taking the penalty was how important it was to get the three points.”
Zidane also paid tribute to his captain’s expertise from the spot.
“Sergio is a specialist, he stays behind after training to practise penalties and his ability in taking them gives us a real boost,” added the Real coach.
Athletic’s San Mames is one of the toughest away trips in Spain and the Basques have beaten Barcelona twice there this season in the league and Copa del Rey.
Real also faced a gruelling match even without any fans in the stadium, as the Basques continually closed them down and subjected them to their usual aerial bombardment.
Raul Garcia forced Real keeper Thibaut Courtois into a fine early save while Inaki Williams also proved a handful for the visitors.
Zidane’s side meanwhile missed three good opportunities before the break, with Rodrygo and Karim Benzema missing the target with close-range headers and Dani Carvajal bungling a pass which would have handed Benzema an open goal.
They finally found a way through when Marcelo sprinted into the area and had his foot clipped by the stray boot of Dani Garcia.
The referee went across to the pitchside monitor to review the play before pointing to the spot.
Athletic had a late penalty shout when Ramos appeared to tread on Raul Garcia later on but the incident was not reviewed and Zidane’s side clung on for a third consecutive 1-0 win, maintaining their flawless run since the season resumed after the coronavirus stoppage.
The home side’s captain Iker Muniain was angry at what he felt was unfair treatment from the referee.
“We deserved a little more. We have seen in the last few weeks how things are and which teams get awarded these penalties,” he said.
“Everyone can draw their own conclusions but Raul told us that he was trodden on. The difference is that their play was reviewed and ours was not.”
POKHARA, JULY 4 Almost 60 per cent construction work of Pokhara Regional International Airport has been completed. The China-based CAMC Engineering Company has been entrusted with the contract to complete the project by 10 July 2021. The estimated project cost is Rs 22 billion. Construction of Read More...
DAMAULI, JULY 4 After 12-hour obstruction by the locals, a body of 44-year-old man who died of COVID-19, was laid to rest in Ludi Dobhan, bordering Sahid Lakhan Rural Municipality and Gorkha Municipality in Gorkha at 6:00pm today. The man had died in Gorkha Hospital at 5:00am today. CDO Surend Read More...
LAMJUNG, JULY 4 Lamjung District COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre today decided to open essential shops and businesses besides pharmacies from 5:00am to 12:00noon. A meeting of the centre took the decision in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the district. Lamjung CDO Krishna Prasad Adh Read More...
JANAKPUR, JULY 4 The number of people staying in quarantine centres has been decreasing. As of last Thursday, the number of people quarantined in eight districts of Province 2 has gone down to 3,770. Two weeks ago, the number of people staying in 455 quarantines facilities of the province w Read More...
DHANKUTA, JULY 4 Even after the completion of construction work of Banjhakri Park months before the deadline, its scheduled inauguration couldn’t take place yesterday due to a dispute between the provincial and local government over the right to inaugurate the park in Dhankuta’s Mahalaxmi Mun Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 4 The Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) reopened fully for the first time after the lockdown was imposed on June 29 and in volatile trading till July 2, the benchmark index surged by 4.54 per cent or 54.53 points. After the trading in the sole secondary market was suspended followin Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 4 Under the government’s evacuation schedule, a total of 1,082 migrant workers were repatriated today from five destinations. A total of seven flights were conducted today. Of them, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) conducted three flights and Himalaya Airlines conducted two f Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 4 Bullion price in the domestic market declined in the trading week between June 28 and July 3. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was traded at Rs 91,300 per tola on Sunday and it remained constant on Monday. On Tuesd Read More...