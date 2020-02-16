Ramthumki triumph

Himalayan News Service

DAMAULI: Ramthumki Youth Club won the title of the second Nava Cup Open Football Tournament here at the BP Banvatika grounds on Saturday.

Ramthumki defeated Ananta Youth Club 2-0 in the final.

Ramthumki received Rs 115,555 along with the trophy and Ananta got Rs 66,666. Tanahun District Coordination Committee Chief Shanti Raman Wagle handed over the prizes to the winners. A total of 28 teams took part in the tournament organised by Nava Yuva Club.

A version of this article appears in print on February 16, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

