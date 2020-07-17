Real Madrid seal Spanish title with win over Villarreal

MADRID: Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 34th La Liga title with one game to spare by beating Villarreal 2-1 at home on Thursday thanks to two goals from their leading scorer Karim Benzema.
Real have 86 points after 37 games, seven more than deposed champions Barcelona who were beaten 2-1 at home to Osasuna.
Benzema fired through the legs of keeper Sergio Asenjo to put Madrid ahead after 29 minutes and converted a penalty in the 77th to help Real on their way to a remarkable 10th consecutive league win since the season resumed after the COVID-19 stoppage.
Benzema had put the ball in the net moments earlier after an audacious pass from the spot kick by original penalty taker Sergio Ramos but it had to be re-taken due to encroachment.
The French forward then stepped up to take the penalty himself and slammed it into the bottom corner to score his 21st league goal of the campaign.
Villarreal pulled a late goal back through Vicente Iborra and should have snatched an equaliser in added time, while Real‘s Marco Asensio thought he had added a third goal later on but it was ruled out by VAR for offside.
After the match Real captain Ramos hoisted the Liga trophy into the air at the empty Alfredo di Stefano stadium, where the Madrid side have been playing their final games of the season while their Santiago Bernabeu home is being renovated.
“To return after spending three months locked in our homes and to win 10 matches in a row is incredible, but I always believed in my team and knew we could win it,” said Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
JHAPA, JULY 15 A total of 21 Nepali women and girls were rescued from India’s Manipur. Maiti Nepal Province 1 Coordinator Govind Ghimire said 21 women stranded in Manipur of India were rescued. It is learnt that the women were taken there before the lockdown. Middlemen had taken them t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Umbrella organisations of private schools -- Private and Boarding Schools' Organisation Nepal (PABSON) and National Private and Boarding Schools' Organisation Nepal (N-PABSON) -- have stated that they are compelled to stop online classes due to financial crisis. Issuing a joint press s Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 15 A committee of bankers today presented its report at the Nepal Bankers’ Association (NBA) suggesting almost a dozen austerity measures that banks can adopt in today’s challenging context. The committee was formed in June-end under the coordination of Anukool Bhatnagar, m Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 15 Banks and financial institutions (BFIs) have decided to halt the waiver on digital transaction fees, including inter-bank ATM cash withdrawal, that was announced for customers since the beginning of the lockdown. Nepal Bankers’ Association (NBA), Development Banks’ Assoc Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 15 The massive landslides and floods caused by the incessant rainfall have damaged physical infrastructure related to roads, bridges and hydropower projects worth around four billion so far in the ongoing monsoon. According to the Department of Roads (DoR), floods and landslide Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 15 Under the second phase of repatriating Nepalis stranded in different countries, a total of 594 citizens returned home today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Silk Air repatriated 151 Nepalis from Singapore today, while Malaysia Airlines repatriated 17 peop Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 15 The Department of Tourism (DoT) has successfully tested online tracking system developed to trace tourist activities. Just before the lockdown, the department had developed online tracking system to trace the activities of tourists via online system. As per the department, t Read More...
Lalitpur, July 16 A staffer of Sajha Yatayat sprays disinfectant before the bus service comes into operation, as restrictions on public transportation are eased by the government, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease, in Lalitpur, on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Read More...