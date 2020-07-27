Records Liverpool have broken in the 2019-20 season

Reuters

LONDON: Liverpool‘s first English league title in 30 years has been arguably the most impressive of their 19 after a season of dominance. Following are the records they have broken this season:

* Juergen Klopp’s side sealed the title with seven games to spare, eclipsing Manchester United (2000-01) and Manchester City (2017-18) who sealed their respective titles with five games left.

* Liverpool became the first team to win the league in eight different decades — 1900s, 1920s, 1940s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2020s.

* Liverpool‘s 3-1 victory against Newcastle United was their 32nd win of the season, equalling City’s record for most victories in a Premier League campaign.

* Liverpool‘s 2-0 win over Aston Villa on July 5 extended their record of successive home wins in the league to 24. The previous record was City’s mark of 20. Klopp’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley the following week to end the run.

* When they beat West Ham United in February it was their 18th consecutive league win, equalling Manchester City’s record. They lost their next game at Watford.

* Beat Southampton 4-0 on Feb. 1 to move 22 points clear of City at the top of the table for the biggest lead in Premier League history. That grew to 25 points after a 1-0 victory against Norwich City later that month.

* Liverpool‘s 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Jan. 11 meant they set a new record for points gained from the first 21 games in any of Europe’s ‘Big Five’ leagues (61).

* They won their next six games to swell their points tally to 79 from their first 27 matches, before losing 3-0 at Watford.

* With their win at Tottenham, Liverpool set the record for most points gained across a 38-match spell in the Premier League (104), surpassing 102-point stretches by City and Chelsea.

* Liverpool had beaten 18 of the 19 teams in the league heading into their match against West Ham on Jan. 29. A 2-0 victory against the Hammers marked the first time they had defeated every team in a single top-flight campaign in the club’s 127-year history.

* Liverpool won 18 of their 19 games at Anfield, matching the achievements of Chelsea (2005-06), City (2011–12, 2018–19) and United (2010-11).

* Liverpool picked up 55 points from home games this season, the joint-most alongside Chelsea (2005-06), United (2010-11) and City (2011-12).

* Liverpool beat Newcastle on the final day of the season to set a new club record of 14 away wins in a league campaign.

* Mohamed Salah became the first Liverpool player to score 20 goals in all competitions in three consecutive seasons since Michael Owen between 2000-01 and 2002-03 when the Egyptian striker scored in a 2-1 win against Bournemouth.

