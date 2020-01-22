Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Standard Chartered celebrated the 10-year partnership with Liverpool Football Club with the ‘Red for a Day’ scheme for employees.

“Standard Chartered, the official main partner of Liverpool since 2010, created the event where employees around the globe were encouraged to wear red for a day on January 16 and enter a competition to have a chance to win a trip to watch Liverpool’s home match at the Anfield,” said the bank in a release.

“The bank also hosted LFC Quiz Contest for its staff members where winners won the signed LFC jerseys and other LFC-branded merchandise.

There was also a fundraiser penalty shootout competition where more than 100 staff participated and all proceeds were donated to Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, the bank’s sustainability programme.”

