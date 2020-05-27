Relegation-fighting Bremen held to 0-0 draw by Gladbach

BREMEN: Werder Bremen drew 0-0 at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Tuesday, a result which moved the visitors into the top four but kept Bremen in the relegation zone.
Bremen came alive in the second half and missed a couple of big chances, above all when substitute Davie Selke cut into the area in the 89th minute but could only fire straight at visiting goalkeeper Yann Sommer.
Gladbach had a flurry of early chances but their attacking ambitions faded as the game, played behind closed doors, went on and Bremen looked more likely to get the elusive goal.
The draw left Bremen 17th in the standings on 22 points after 27 games, trailing 16th-placed Fortuna Duesseldorf, who are in the relegation playoff spot, by two points.
They are five points adrift of 15th-placed Mainz, who are out of the relegation zone altogether.
Gladbach meanwhile climbed up to fourth, level on 53 points with fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen having played 28 matches.
“Every point is important in our situation, but if you watched the game you would say that we deserved more,” Bremen midfielder Davy Klaassen told reporters.
“Overall I’m a bit disappointed that we didn’t win. But who knows, the point could be very important,” added midfielder Christian Gross, whose side have spent only one season outside the Bundesliga since it was founded in 1963 and were last relegated in 1980.
Truce between employers and workers needed: PM Australia plots economic recovery Australia records just over 7,100 cases of COVID-19 Six cases from ship recently arrived from the UAE recorded SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday called for an ideological truc Read More...
KATHMANDU: Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed 90 new cases of coronavirus infection which has taken the Covid-19 case tally to 772 in the country. This is the highest single-day total recorded in Nepal, so far. The new infections were detected through tests carried out at the National Public Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called an all-party meeting today. The meeting has been called to discuss COVID-19 situation in the country, the government's response and the way ahead. PM Oli had addressed the nation yesterday regarding the same. In addition, it has been learnt th Read More...
KATHMANDU: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed its concern over the killing of Nawaraj BK, Tikaram Sunar and Ganesh Budha and the circumstances of three others missing in the incident in Soti of Rukum West. Issuing a press release on Tuesday, NHRC expressed its sadness over the Read More...
KATHMANDU: A team of rope fixing Chinese climbers today scaled the world’s highest peak opening a climbing route to the top of Mt Everest from the northern side. The team reached the top of the world at around 2:25 pm by fixing ropes above 8,300 m on Tuesday, according to a source at the ba Read More...
KATHMANDU: Esports in Nepal is still in its infancy but given the rise of the gaming community, it’s slowly but surely gaining traction. The Nepal Olympic Association has endorsed eSports as a sporting event with events like ComCon Nepal, Hackathons, ComCOsCOn and Nepal eSports Association (NESA) Read More...
SANTA FE, NM: George RR Martin, the famed author of the “Game of Thrones” fantasy series, has joined a group to buy the historic Santa Fe Southern Railroad. Violet Crown cinema owner Bill Banowsky, National Dance Institute of New Mexico co-founder Catherine Oppenheimer and Martin recently purch Read More...