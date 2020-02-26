Himalayan News Service

NAWALPUR: Nepal Police Club advanced to the final of the fifth Rhino Gold Cup here on Tuesday. The departmental side defeated defending champions Chyasal Youth Club 2-0 in the second semi-final match, thanks to second half brace from Buddha Tamang.

After a goalless first half, Tamang put NPC ahead in the 53rd minute before netting his second goal of the match in the 78th minute.

Tamang was adjudged the man of the match. NPC will face Tribhuvan Army Club in final on Wednesday.

A version of this article appears in print on February 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

