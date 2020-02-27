Himalayan News Service

NAWALPUR: Tribhuvan Army Club won the title of the fifth Rhino Gold Cup here on Wednesday. TAC defeated departmental rivals Nepal Police Club 1-0 in the final match.

Sudil Rai scored the solitary goal of the match and that also earned him the man-of-thematch award. Rai found the back of the nets in the seventh minute and that was enough for TAC to win first title of the season. Suman Aryal of TAC was named the player of the tournament, while Buddha Bal Tamang of NPC was the highest scorer.

Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club won the fair play award. Aling with the trophy, TAC received one million rupees, while NPC got Rs 500,000.

