NAWALPUR: Tridev Gurung scored a brace as Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club defeated Indreni Ekikrit Bikash Kendra 3-2 and advanced to the semifinals of the fifth Rhino Gold Cup here on Saturday.

The Kaski-based Indreni squandered two-goal advantage before bowing out of the tournament.

Anup Gurung opened the scoring in the 16th minute before Roshan Rana Magar doubled the lead in the 28th minute. Tridev Gurung cut the deficit with his first goal in the 43rd minute. Bijay Shrestha levelled the scores in the 66th minute before Tridev Gurung netted the winning goal five minutes before the end. Bijay Shrestha of HSC was adjudged the man of the match and he earned Rs 5,000. HSC will play against Tribhuvan Army Club in the first semi-final match On Monday.

