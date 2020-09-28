Ronaldo double earns point for 10-man Juventus at Roma

ROME: Cristiano Ronaldo’s second goal of the night rescued a 2-2 draw for 10-man Juventus away to AS Roma in Serie A on Sunday, after Jordan Veretout had twice put the capital club in front. Veretout and Ronaldo netted penalties after both teams were penalised for handball, and the French midfielder then struck his second of the night in first-half stoppage time.
Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot was shown a second yellow card to leave his side a man down for the final third of the match, but a towering Ronaldo header earned a point for the Italian champions in Andrea Pirlo’s second game in charge.
The result leaves Juventus in fifth place, with four points from their opening two league games.
Roma are down in 13th on one point, as their opening day 0-0 draw against Hellas Verona was changed to a 3-0 defeat by Serie A because they fielded an ineligible player.
Roma’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan almost scored a spectacular individual goal early on, dribbling from inside his own half before his shot was smothered by Wojciech Szczesny.
The hosts went in front after half an hour when Rabiot was penalised for handball, allowing Veretout to convert from 12 yards.
Juventus levelled in almost identical fashion when Lorenzo Pellegrini’s trailing arm blocked the ball and Ronaldo fired home the subsequent spot kick.
But the lead lasted just two minutes before Juve were caught on the break and Mkhitaryan squared a pass to Veretout for a composed finish.
Roma captain Edin Dzeko, who was close to joining Juventus in the close season, was inches away when his shot struck the foot of the post.
Pirlo’s side were left with a mountain to climb when a clumsy challenge from Rabiot on the 62nd minute earned him a second booking.
But they found an equaliser from a familiar source when Ronaldo hung in the air in trademark fashion to head in a cross.
MANCHESTER: A Jamie Vardy hat-trick coupled with goals from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans steered Leicester City to a stunning 5-2 win at Manchester City on Sunday and kept them top of the Premier League with a maximum nine points from three games. City had not conceded five go Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 27 A group of 33 citizens, who once held prominent positions, have urged the government to save the life of Dr Govinda KC, who has been staging a fast-unto-death demanding reform in the medical education sector for the past 14 days. Issuing a joint press release today they Read More...
BARCELONA: Lionel Messi was back in scoring business for Barcelona on Sunday, leading them to a resounding 4-0 win at home against Villarreal in a near-perfect La Liga opener for the Catalans under new coach Ronald Koeman. Teenage forward Ansu Fati was in inspirational form for Barca, c Read More...
MADRID: Luis Suarez had a stunning impact on his debut for Atletico Madrid following his move from Barcelona, scoring twice and providing an assist as his side crushed Granada 6-1 at home in their first game of the La Liga season on Sunday. Suarez, who only completed his switch from Barc Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 27 Co-chairs of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) — Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli — met today to discuss Cabinet reshuffle. A source close to Dahal told THT that Dahal asked Oli to replace all the ministers in his Cabinet, but the PM did not Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 27 Police have urged people, especially those going abroad or returning from foreign countries, to be aware of fraudsters offering to exchange dollar bills at a rate cheaper than the market price. According to statistics with the Metropolitan Police Office, at least such 1 Read More...
POKHARA, SEPTEMBER 27 Tourism industry has shown signs of revival after six months of the COVID-19 induced lockdown was relaxed in Pokhara. Mardi Himal Trek has witnessed mobility of tourists. Number of domestic tourists along the trekking route is on the rise, according to Raju Poudel, owner Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 27 The Narcotics Control Bureau, Koteshwor, arrested three persons with 10 kilograms opium from Pokhara Metropolitan City, Kaski, yesterday. They have been identified as Gaja Pun, 50, and Chakkar Bahadur Pun, 40, of Eastern Rukum and Rabi Gurung, 24, of Gorkha. Superint Read More...