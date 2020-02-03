SA Games medallists rewarded

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 2

Nepal Police on Sunday rewarded the 13th South Asian Games medallists from the departmental side.

Out of the record 206 medals won by Nepal in the regional sporting extravaganza held in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Janakpur from December 1-10 last year, the Nepal Police Club athletes had bagged 16 gold, 14 silver and 26 bronze medals.

Top three medallists in individual sports received Rs 125,000, Rs 60,000 and Rs 30,000, while gold, silver and bronze medal winning athletes in team games got Rs 75,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively.

Inspector General of Nepal Police, Sarbendra Khanal handed over the rewards to the athletes.

Karateka Manday Kaji Shrestha, who had bagged one each gold medal in individual and team kata, was the highest earner with Rs 200,000. IGP Khanal also gave away appreciation letters to NPC coaches involved in the SA Games.

