Sahara Club unveils Aaha-Rara Gold Cup dates

Rup Narayan Dhakal

Pokhara, February 2

Sahara Club is oganising the 18th edition of the Aaha-Rara Gold Cup Football Tournament here at the Pokhara Stadium from March 5-21.

A total of 10 teams will take part in the tournament, informed the organisers at a press meet today. “The participating clubs are not finalised yet and we are in talks with teams from India and Bhutan,” said Sahara Club President Keshav Bahadur Thapa.

Thapa also said the club was considering the raise in prize

money. “We are discussing the matter and hopefully we will be able to increase in prize money,” said Thapa. Top two teams in the previous edition were handed over Rs 801,000 and Rs 401,000 respectively.

Aaha and Rara noodles of Himshree Foods Pvt Ltd are the main sponsors of the tournament.

Apart from organising the tournament, the Sahara Club has been running an academy for the underprivileged children.

Currently, 24 children from 15 districts are in the academy and they are receiving education along with football training.

Sahara Club has aimed at saving around two million rupees from this year’s tournament, which will be used to run the academy.

A version of this article appears in print on February 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook