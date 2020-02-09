Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Indian players Adarsha Om Chhetri and Mamata Prabhu won the singles titles of the third Samjhana Cup International Open Table Tennis Tournament here at the Lainchaur covered hall on Saturday.

Chhetri came from a set down to beat Nepal No 1 player Santoo Shrestha 9-11, 11-8, 14-12, 11-8, 6-11, 7-11, 11-7 in men’s singles final, while Amar Lal Malla of APF and Chandan Shahi of Kathmandu finished joint third. In women’s section, Prabhu defeated top Nepali player Nabita Shrestha 11-4, 11-2, 11-5, 11-7. Rabina Maharjan of Tribhuvan Army Club and Elina Maharjan of Nepal Police Club were third. Top three players in both categories received Rs 60,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

A total of 625 players took part in 16 events. Province Assembly Member Rajkaji Maharjan, President of Lalitpur District Table Tennis Association Urdip Joshi handed over the prizes to the winners of the tournament.

The organisers felicitated Dharma Man Bajracharya with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 47-year dedication in the sport.

Bajracharya is the most successful Nepali player in the South Asian Games with one silver and four bronze medals. The organisers also honoured the 13th SA Games medallists on the occasion. — HNS

