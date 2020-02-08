Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal Police Club’s Santoo Shrestha and India’s Adarsha Om Chhetri advanced to the men’s singles final of the third Samjhana Cup International Open Table Tennis Tournament here on Friday.

Nepal No 1 player Shrestha registered a 4-1 victory over Amar Lal Malla of Nepal APF Club, while Chhetri defeated Kathmandu’s Chandan Shahi 4-0 in the semi-final matches. In women’s section, NPC’s Nabita Shrestha set the final date with Mamata Prabhu of India.

Shrestha defeated Tribhuvan Army Club’s Rabina Maharjan, while Prabhu beat NPC’s Elina Maharjan by identical 4-0 margins. The finals of the tournament, organised by Lalitpur Table Tennis Association under the sponsorship of Samjhana Laboratory, are slated for Saturday at the Lainchaur covered hall.

A version of this article appears in print on February 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

