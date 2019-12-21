Machhindra, Chyasal share spoils; BBC win

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 20

Chyasal Youth Club and San Miguel Machhindra Football Club played a 1-1 draw in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds today.

Chyasal skipper Santosh Sahukhala put his side ahead in the first half, while Machhindra levelled the scores two minutes before time through Devendra Tamang. The former national team striker, Sahukhala took his league tally to 99 goals when he slammed home a powerful shot from the box in the 28th minute.

At a time when the match was heading towards the end, Machhindra scored the equaliser, thanks to Tamang’s strike from the penalty area following a pass from Bishal Rai.

Earlier, Machhindra should have taken the lead in the third minute. Deepak Rai ended up with a feeble shot at a time when Chyasal goalkeeper Alan Neupane was already beaten and defender Narendra Chaudhary was quick enough to clear the ball.

Machhindra came close to levelling the scores in the 30th minute but custodian Neupane punched out Rai’s strike, while Ranjit Dhimal’s free kick went inches above the bar five minutes later. Machhindra’s Abhishek Rijal put the ball into the nets in the 51st minute but that was ruled offside. Chyasal almost got the winner in the injury time but Machhindra goalkeeper Bishal Shrestha made a brilliant save to stop Taiga Nakamura’s free kick.

At the Dasharath Stadium, Brigade Boys Club defeated NIBL Friends Club 2-0 for their first victory riding on goals from Jay Gurung and Roshan Rana Magar. After a goalless first half, BBC opened the scoring in the 87th minute through Gurung’s goal before Rana Magar sealed the victory with his team’s second goal in the injury time.

A version of this article appears in print on December 21, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

