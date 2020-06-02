Sancho not booked for Floyd protest, slogans being reviewed, says DFB

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho was not booked for his protest against the death of American George Floyd by a policeman but because he removed his shirt during the game, the German Football Association (DFB) clarified on Monday.
Sancho removed his shirt during a goal celebration to reveal an undershirt with a message “Justice for George Floyd” — an American black man who died in Minneapolis after a white policeman knelt on his neck.
While Sancho was booked by the referee, his team mate Achraf Hakimi was not and the DFB said it was because the Moroccan did not remove his shirt and only lifted it to show the handwritten slogan.
Law 12 written by soccer’s rule-making body IFAB states that players will be cautioned for “removing the shirt or covering the head with the shirt”.
“This is clearly defined as illegal conduct as per Law 12 and does not have anything to do with any political message,” Lutz Michael Froehlich, the sporting director of elite referees at the DFB, said in a statement.
“It is hardly possible for referees to register political, religious or personal slogans, messages or images during a game.”
However, the DFB said it was reviewing Sancho and Hakimi’s case as well as Schalke’s Weston McKennie, who wore an armband with the slogan “Justice for George”.
IFAB laws state equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.
“Part of these examinations is to ascertain whether during matches and on the pitch are the right place for these actions,” DFB vice president Rainer Koch said, adding that he respected and understood the players’ actions.
“The game itself should remain free of political statements or messages of any kind… There are of course opportunities before and after the match for these kinds of things.
“We’ll have to wait and see whether sanctions are required in these instances.”
Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram took a knee to honour Floyd after scoring but the DFB said it was “open to interpretation” and was not against the rules.
BAJURA: Defeating the entire purpose of isolation, one person who tested positive for the coronavirus infection and another who tested negative, both share a common toilet facility in a Bajura hospital. According to the District Hospital, Bajura, even though there are two persons in the isolation Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on Covid-19 from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 71,903 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 113,757 Ra Read More...
KATHMANDU: A person earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted at a healt- care facility, has been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Monday. The 28-year-old male who was undergoing treatment at Dadeldhura Hosp Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 13 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), on Monday. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 tally has now reached 1,811. Earlier today, during the Ministry's regular media briefing, 226 new cases of co Read More...
KATHMANDU: Police today arrested three persons in connection with the theft at a jewellery shop that took place about one and a half months ago. The arrestees have been identified as Milan Tamang (17) of Pokhara Metropolis-10, Kaski district; Prem Tamang (31) of Tarakeshwar Rural Municipality-4, Read More...
SIRAHA: Taking advantage of the extended nationwide lockdown, local contractors, in collusion with local representatives and security agencies, have been illegally extracting river-borne materials from Kamala river, bordering between Siraha and Dhanusha districts, in recent times. A day after Read More...
GAIGHAT: A man has been arrested on the charge of attempt-to-rape in Triyuga Municipality-8 of Udayapur district, on Monday. The 25-year-old was arrested after a married woman pressed charges alleging the man of attempting to rape her, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) at the District Police Read More...