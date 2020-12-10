Sandeep Lamichanne climbs a notch up in ICC ranking

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s star leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichanne has moved one position up in the new T20I men’s rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC), on Thursday.

According to the ICC rankings, Sandeep Lamichanne has moved to 80th position in the T20I Men’s rankings today.

India’s all rounder Rabindra Jadeja, England’s Ben Stokes and West Indies power-hitter Carlso Brathwaite are ranked behind Sandeep in the 81st, 82nd and 83rd positions respectively.

Lamichanne who recently recovered from COVID-19 is set to leave for Australia in the coming weeks to feature for Hobart Hurricane in the T20 Big Bash League.

England’s batsman Dawid Malan, Afghanistan’s star bowler Rashid Khan and his compatriot all-rounder Mohammad Nabi are ranked top T20I player by the ICC.

Australia are highest ranked T20I Men’s team followed by Virat Kohli’s team India.

