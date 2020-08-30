THT Online

KATHMANDU: Leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane took two wickets contributing to his team Jamaica Tallawahs’ victory in the recent match at Carribean Premier League tournament.

In the match held Saturday night, the Tallawahs defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 37 runs.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Jamaica scored 147 runs for 6 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

In reply, the ‘Pats’ were all out in 19.4 overs after having put up 110 runs on the scoring board.

Sandeep took two wickets while giving away only 27 runs. His wicket tally has reached nine at the end of six matches in the tournament.

Jamaica has now advanced to the number three spot in the points table. The Tallawahs are now set to play Tribago Knight Riders next on Tuesday.

